Trump White House has no phone comments line

In his inaugural address on Friday, Donald Trump said that ordinary people would be heard under his administration.

“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” he proclaimed. “Everyone is listening to you now.”

But his actions already contradict his words.

As Blue Virginia reported on Monday, the White House comments phone line, which is still advertised on the White House’s website, has been shut down.

ThinkProgress repeatedly called the number and received the same message each time: “Thank you for calling the White House comments line. The comment line is currently closed.”

The line was reportedly deactivated during the transition, but has not been turned back on by the Trump team.

Immigrant rights groups noticed the comment line’s shutdown Friday, just after Trump took the oath of office. Kica Matos, spokesperson for the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM), told ThinkProgress in a statement, “Last time I checked we were still a democracy. We the people have a right to be heard, and government officials have an obligation to hear our views. It is unprecedented and deeply disturbing. for any administration to turn off the switchboard to the American public.”