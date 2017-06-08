'You wish you were being f*cked by me': NJ Republican launches obscene rant at local organizer

GOP Councilman Richard Jassterzbski has been accused of harassment after yelling at and berating Susan Enderly-Peracchio, a Passaic County Regular Republican Organization employee.

“You wish you were being f*cked by me,” Jasterzbski said, according to a video filmed by Enderly-Peracchio’s daughter. “You don’t have to worry about me penetrating you at all. You wanted fair and square and you should have been satisfied with that, but you stood there and you let them corrupt the system of political process.”

Jassterzbski said he will not apologize to Enderly-Peracchio.

“I give the same amount of respect to anyone and I deserve the same amount of respect back,” he said. “I will defend myself and defend the voters and residents of the 1st Ward, as I have for the last 3-and-a-half years.”