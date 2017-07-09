Are you a virgin?
Sure, the question might seem simple at first glance...
Nope. Not so fast. When we dig into what "virginity" really means, it gets a little more complicated.
Just like this photo that went viral. Check it out: Just a young woman in a wedding dress beaming as she stands next to her father on her big day.
They're both holding a "Certificate of Purity" from her doctor. Now, I'm not here to knock the fact that Brelyn Bowman had a goal that was important to her that she achieved. But there is something messed up about the, um, measurement of that goal.
A woman's purity certificate went viral. Time to talk about that whole 'virginity' thing.
