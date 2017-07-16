Newsvine

Happily BLUE in Ohio 😎

About As far as I'm concerned, the LEFT is always RIGHT. Articles: 54 Seeds: 1117 Comments: 45810 Since: Nov 2008

Poll finds Trump's standing weakened since springtime

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Happily BLUE in Ohio 😎 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 5:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump’s standing with the American people has deteriorated since the spring, buffeted by perceptions of a decline in U.S. leadership abroad, a stalled presidential agenda at home and an unpopular Republican health-care bill, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Approaching six months in office, Trump’s overall approval rating has dropped to 36 percent from 42 percent in April. His disapproval rating has risen five points to 58 percent. Overall, 48 percent say they “disapprove strongly” of Trump’s performance in office, a level never reached by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and reached only in the second term of George W. Bush in Post-ABC polling.

Almost half of all Americans (48 percent) see the country’s leadership in the world as weaker since Trump was inaugurated, compared with 27 percent who say it is stronger. Despite the fact that Trump campaigned as someone skilled at making deals that would be good for the country, majorities also say they do not trust him in negotiations with foreign leaders and in particular Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Just over one-third of all Americans say they trust the president either “a great deal” or “a good amount” in any such foreign negotiations. Asked specifically about Trump-Putin negotiations, almost 2 in 3 say they do not trust the president much, including 48 percent who say they do not trust the president “at all.”

NOTE: if this seeder is blocked from commenting in a nation, that nation will be blocked from participating on this seed.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor