Charlie Gard's parents end legal fight over treatment for their infant

Charlie Gard's parents have decided to end their legal fight over the treatment of the terminally-ill child.

Attorney Grant Armstrong said the boy's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, are withdrawing their appeal to court orders that say Charlie's treatment should end, according to the Associated Press.

Yates and Gard cried in court as their lawyer said time had run out for the 11-month-old.

Britain's High Court was scheduled to consider new evidence in the case during a two-day hearing.

Charlie has mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare genetic condition that has robbed him of the ability to see, hear, move or breathe on his own.

He’s being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital, alive only because a machine is helping him breathe. His doctors have concluded that nothing more can be done for him and he should be taken off life support.

But his parents had been engaged in a court battle to let him undergo an experimental treatment in the United States that they say could help.

So far, other courts have sided with Charlie’s doctors, who say the treatment is a fruitless endeavor that has not been tested on someone with Charlie’s specific condition and that it will only cause the baby more pain.

And protesters who want Charlie to receive the experimental medical treatment rallied outside the courthouse on Sunday, according to the Associated Press, including some who'd come from as far as the United States. Others have sent death threats to the hospital treating him.

“In recent weeks the community has been subjected to a shocking and disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance,” the Great Ormond Street Hospital said in a statement.

“Staff have received abuse both in the street and online. Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life's work is to care for sick children.”