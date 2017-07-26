During an MSNBC interview on Wednesday, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) was asked about President Trump’s Twitter attack on Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).
Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) were the only two Republican senators to vote against a motion to proceed on health care discussion on Tuesday. (The motion passed 51–50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.)
Carter characterized Trump’s attack as “perfectly fair,” before suggesting that Murkowski and Collins deserve a beating.
“Lemme tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass,” he continued. “I’m telling you, it has gotten to the point where — how can you say I voted for this last year but I’m not gonna vote for it this year. This is extremely frustrating for those of us who have put so much into this effort.”
Second House Republican fantasizes about beating up a female Republican Senator
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 2:21 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment