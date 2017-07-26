Second House Republican fantasizes about beating up a female Republican Senator

During an MSNBC interview on Wednesday, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) was asked about President Trump’s Twitter attack on Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) were the only two Republican senators to vote against a motion to proceed on health care discussion on Tuesday. (The motion passed 51–50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.)

Carter characterized Trump’s attack as “perfectly fair,” before suggesting that Murkowski and Collins deserve a beating.

“Lemme tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass,” he continued. “I’m telling you, it has gotten to the point where — how can you say I voted for this last year but I’m not gonna vote for it this year. This is extremely frustrating for those of us who have put so much into this effort.”