Republicans Reeling As Hillary Clinton's Lead Grows To Six Points Over Trump

A new Monmouth University Poll has found that as the election draws to a close, Hillary Clinton’s lead is growing. Clinton now leads Trump 50%-44%% nationally.
According to the Monmouth University Poll:
Currently, 50% of likely voters support Clinton and 44% back Trump, with 4% supporting Libertarian Gary Johnson and 1% backing Jill Stein of the Green Party. Clinton held a larger 50% to 38% lead before the final presidential debate in mid-October and a slimmer 46% to 42% edge right before the first debate in late September.
Only 4% of registered voters say they learned something in the past ten days that caused them to change their vote. The major movement was a drop in the number of undecided and third party votes and an increase in Trump support.
Trump currently leads among white voters by 54% to 37% mainly due to a 59% to 30% advantage among white men. He leads by a much smaller margin of 49% to 44% among white women. Clinton has a 79% to 13% advantage among non-white voters.
Regardless of who they support, a majority of voters nationwide (57%) think that Clinton will probably emerge as the victor on Tuesday. Just 28% think Trump will win. Clinton voters (87%) are more confident than Trump voters (62%) that their candidate will be the president-elect. Among those who believe Clinton will triumph, 84% say she will win fair and square while 11% say she will win mainly because the system is rigged. Among those who believe Trump will prevail, 92% say he will win fair and square while 4% say he will win mainly because the system is rigged.
The picture that is emerging is one of Hillary Clinton being the choice of a majority of voters. Over the last two days, four national polls have all shown Hillary Clinton leading by 3 to 5 points. There has not been a single national poll that has shown Trump in the lead. There has not been a single non-partisan state poll, with the exception of CNN in Nevada, which showed Trump flipping any blue swing states.
