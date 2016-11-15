Donald Trump wrongly tweets that he 'never said' more countries should have nuclear weapons | PolitiFact

Two days after telling CBS that he planned to be "very restrained" on social media going forward, President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at the New York Times on Twitter.

"Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena,’" Trump tweeted Nov. 13.

The New York Times communications team responded to say the news organization actually had a surge in digital and print subscriptions after the election.

He also tweeted, wrongly, "The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change - doubt it?"

He’s referring to a Nov. 13 letter from the news organization’s editor and publisher, in which they thank readers for their loyalty and admit that they underestimated support for Trump. The letter does not include an apology.

Lastly, Trump wrote, "The @nytimes states today that DJT believes ‘more countries should acquire nuclear weapons.’ How dishonest are they. I never said this!"

New York Times reporter Max Fisher did, in fact, write about Trump's nuclear views on Nov. 11 as part of a larger story about Trump's foreign policy. The line in question contained a touch more nuance than Trump's tweet: "Trump has suggested that more countries should acquire nuclear weapons, to protect themselves without Washington’s help."

Fisher has it right. Trump has said it might not be such a bad thing if South Korea and Japan were to develop their own nuclear weapons in self-defense — including in interviews with, you guessed it, the New York Times.

While Trump’s stated positions on nuclear proliferation are often contradictory, it is highly misleading for him to say that he "never said" more countries should acquire nuclear weapons.

"Mr. Trump has indicated that countries need to defend themselves and that nuclear weapons are an option that they have, but not that he supports them having those weapons," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told PolitiFact for a prior article on this subject.