'Ape in heels': W.Va. officials under fire after racist comments about Michelle Obama

The mayor of a tiny town in West Virginia has apologized and the director of a local, government-funded nonprofit has been removed from her position following a firestorm over racist comments about Michelle Obama.

After Donald Trump’s election as president, Pamela Ramsey Taylor, director of Clay County Development, took to Facebook to comment on the upcoming shift from Obama to Melania Trump, reportedly writing: “It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House.”

She added: “I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

NBC affiliate WSAZ reported that Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling then replied, “Just made my day Pam.”

The comments were later deleted — and both women’s Facebook pages were eventually removed, according to local reports — but images of Taylor’s post and the mayor’s response have been shared widely on social media.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an online petition calling for the women’s terminations had garnered more than 130,000 signatures.

Taylor told ABC affiliate WCHS that she has been put on leave; but a representative of Clay County Development Corp., a nonprofit that receives state and federal money, said Monday that the board “removed” Taylor from her position as director and appointed Leslie McGlothlin to take her place.