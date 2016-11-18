Trump agrees to $25 million settlement in Trump University fraud cases - The Washington Post

President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly bragged he never settles lawsuits despite a long history of doing so, has agreed to a $25 million settlement to end the fraud cases pending against his defunct real estate seminar program, Trump University, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman said in a Friday statement that the settlement includes a $1 million penalty paid to New York state for violating the state’s education laws by calling the program a “university” despite offering no degrees or traditional education.

Schneiderman said his office had sued Trump for “swindling thousands of innocent Americans out of millions of dollars” and that the settlement had come despite resistance from Trump. “Today, that all changes. Today’s $25 million settlement agreement is a stunning reversal by Donald Trump and a major victory for the over 6,000 victims of his fraudulent university,” he said.

Neither representatives for Trump nor lawyers for plaintiffs in the two California suits immediately responded to a request for comment.

The settlement eliminates the possibility that Trump will be called to testify in court in the midst of his presidential transition. The deal ends three suits against him, including a California class action case that was scheduled to go to trial later this month, as well as a second suit in that state and the New York state action.

The Trump University settlement appears to fit a pattern in which lawyers for the president-elect are working to reduce the number of his legal entanglements before he takes office.

On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers dropped an unrelated lawsuit he was pursuing in Florida against Palm Beach County in which he had complained about commercial air traffic over his Mar-a-Lago estate.