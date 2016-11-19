Trump claims Pence 'harassed' by cast of 'Hamilton'

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday morning lamented that Vice President-elect Mike Pence was “harassed” by the cast of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” a night earlier.

“Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!” Trump tweeted.

"The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!" he added moments later.