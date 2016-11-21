This is how they try to make America white again - Salon.com

Now there is at least one purveyor of white nationalist-friendly media headed for Washington. White ethno-nationalism is no longer just a kooky fringe movement with a cute frog mascot. It has articulate apologists of varying political persuasions. It has high-profile champions. It resonates with hundreds, maybe thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of bored white kids living in bubbles too thick to break out of by any means other than through apoplectic internet tirades about the inevitability of genocide.

At first, white nationalism looked fairly harmless. A bunch of guys like the ones you played Dungeons & Dragons with in high school got together and came up with a set of deeply cynical sociological theories. Diverse peoples, so the argument goes, simply cannot live together. The proof is all around us if we’d only look. Black people naturally fight white people. Immigrants don’t ever really assimilate. Muslims kill us because they don’t share our values.

There are some who rightly criticize the term “white nationalist” as too forgiving. But on paper, there are key distinctions between admitted supremacists and plain ol’ nationalists — and that is the problem. The brash Klansman still cannot go out in the sunlight, but the nationalist is a day-walker. A Northern fox. An incrementalist. The nationalist is not equivalent to a white supremacist per se, because you don’t have to accept racial supremacy for their theories to sound good. The whites and non-whites just need to stay on their own turf. Why not separate people if they are just biologically incapable of getting along? Haven’t we Americans been trying this grand experiment in diversity for long enough? Never mind that meaningful integration had only a generation (at best) to succeed. And that’s if you ignore the immediate, deliberate move to take black people from a state of segregation to a state of perpetual incarceration. But sure, maybe white nationalism makes sense as a valid political viewpoint, even if we don’t quite agree with it.

And so a few gradual changes brought us back to accepting “separate but equal,” more than 60 years after Brown v. Board. We’re revisiting Plessy. And weighed against, say, Korematsu or Buck, maybe that’s not so bad. It’s almost comforting to believe that a plan for segregation, where black people get some cities and whites get others, might be the lowest point in the sewers of to-be-taken-seriously American political rhetoric. Only now, we’re seeing just how deep this shit goes and how far into it we can burrow.