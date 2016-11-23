A lot of fake and misleading news stories were shared across social media during the election. One that got a lot of traffic had the headline: "FBI Agent Suspected In Hillary Email Leaks Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide." The story is completely false, but it was shared on Facebook over half a million times.
We wondered who was behind that story and why it was written. It appeared on a site that had the look and feel of a local newspaper. Denverguardian.com even had the local weather. But it only had one news story — the fake one.
We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Nov 23, 2016 5:30 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment