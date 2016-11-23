Newsvine

We Tracked Down A Fake-News Creator In The Suburbs. Here's What We Learned

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Wed Nov 23, 2016
A lot of fake and misleading news stories were shared across social media during the election. One that got a lot of traffic had the headline: "FBI Agent Suspected In Hillary Email Leaks Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide." The story is completely false, but it was shared on Facebook over half a million times.

We wondered who was behind that story and why it was written. It appeared on a site that had the look and feel of a local newspaper. Denverguardian.com even had the local weather. But it only had one news story — the fake one.

