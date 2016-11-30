Trump Choosing Cabinet Members From Washington And Wall Street

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen cabinet nominees with strong connections to Washington and Wall Street, including former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary. On Tuesday, Trump also chose Georgia Representative Tom Price to oversee the nation's health care system. He chose another veteran Republican, Elaine Chao, to lead the Department of Transportation. Mnuchin's official announcement was expected as early as Wednesday.
