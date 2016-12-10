Newsvine

Happily BLUE in Ohio

About As far as I'm concerned, the LEFT is always RIGHT. Articles: 13 Seeds: 982 Comments: 40814 Since: Nov 2008

Why Time's Trump Cover Is a Subversive Work of Political Art

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Happily BLUE in Ohio View Original Article: Forward
Seeded on Sat Dec 10, 2016 3:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Time Magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” announcement is, year after year, grossly misunderstood. Time Magazine is clear on its sole criterion – “the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year” – yet, do a simple search on Twitter and you will find countless people who seem to think that the “Person of the Year” selection is tantamount to an endorsement. Previous winners have included Joseph Stalin (1939, 1942), Ayatollah Khomeini (1979), Adolf Hitler (1938), and other figures who I think it is safe to assume the Time staff does not endorse.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor