Trump Supporters Aren't Politically Incorrect, They're Fragile, Racist Snowflakes

One thing I have noticed since Donald Trump first announced that he was running for president is that his supporters love to pride themselves on being “politically incorrect.” I’m not talking about being politically incorrect in terms of refusing to use preferred pronouns for transgender people or saying “the blacks” as he has often done. Instead, Trump supporters enjoy using dog whistle racism, sexism, and otherwise hateful speech, and then claiming that they’re “just telling it like it is” while mocking anyone who calls them out on their shit.

It is true that the left can be overly sensitive. Sometimes we see racism and prejudice in black and white instead of various shades of gray, and sometimes we get upset about things that really aren’t worth our time. So what if a bunch of old white men want to get together and go to a Ted Nugent concert at the local casino? The Nuge is a racist assbag, but is that the most important thing to get wound up about when conservative states are pushing voter id laws meant to keep minorities from voting?

So yes, the left can get offended by the stupidest shit, but the people who support Donald Trump are great cases of hypocrisy when it comes to political correctness.

Remember when they all lost their minds when Hillary Clinton stated that half of Trump supporters were members of a “basket of deplorables”? Trump said far worse about many more people, and even though Mrs. Clinton apologized for her statement, the people who voted for him still wallow in the butthurt of being called deplorable to this day.

As much as the far-right loves to dish out insults and stereotypes while bragging how they’re politically incorrect, they sure get offended when you return fire, even on a much less vitriolic level. Don’t forget that these folks lose their minds every time Starbucks has a holiday coffee cup, and they’re outraged when you don’t say “Merry Christmas.”