Evan McMullin GOES THERE, Says What No Republican Has The Balls To About The GOP (TWEETS) | Addicting Info | The Knowledge You Crave

The GOP has long been a place that only held the interests of white men – but no Republican has ever had the guts to admit this until now. Yesterday, Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin – the candidate that many conservatives hoped would have beaten Donald Trump – sent out a series of tweets blatantly exposing the racism that exists within the Republican Party. In his revealing tweetstorm, McMullin condemned conservatives like Carl Paladino, who had recently made these offensive comments about First Lady Michelle Obama:

Seeder see no need to repeat Paladino's disgusting remarks here.

McMullin also stated that many Republicans were aware that there is a racism issue in the GOP, but they are up against a majority of conservatives who are too invested in their white privilege to explore a better way forward. McMullin also made sure to throw Trump under the bus for his racist, divisive rhetoric – as he has had a major role in how racism played out in our country over the last year. McMullin’s tweets were surely going to infuriate most Republicans who insist that America is post-racial instead of addressing their ignorance, but he also made someone else angry. Former KKK leader and avid Trump supporter David Duke was among the first to respond to McMullin and bash him for being so transparent:

See original article for tweet text.