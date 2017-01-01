Brock University Study Reveals The IQ Of The Average Republican, And It's Not Pretty

Liberals have always agreed that conservatives suffer from a low IQ, and Donald Trump and his supporters have certainly cemented that belief. However, does science (the thing conservatives don’t believe in) come to that same agreement? Opinion is one thing. Facts are what matter.

Science does, in fact, prove that Republicans suffer from a lower IQ. The “Bright Minds and Dark Attitudes” study found that a person’s intelligence as a child could predict conservative and racist ideas as an adult.

The study, conducted at Brock University and published in Psychological Science, found:‘Lower intelligence in childhood is predictive of greater racism in adulthood, with this effect being mediated (partially explained) through conservative ideology. They also found poor abstract reasoning skills were related to homophobic attitudes which was mediated through authoritarianism and low levels of intergroup contact.’