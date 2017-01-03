10 questions Trump should be asked at his press conference — if he ever holds it

Donald Trump will take the Oval Office with more potential financial conflicts of interest than any president in American history, yet no president in modern times has refused more steadfastly to reveal details his finances. After the election, Trump promised to to hold a press conference in early December at which he’d answer questions about how he will ensure that his widespread holdings will not provide opportunities for graft or the incentive to shape American policy toward his own financial gain.

After all, as he said in January, “My whole life I’ve been greedy, greedy, greedy. I’ve grabbed all the money I could get. I’m so greedy.” Yet when the date of that press conference came and went, he and his advisers said that he was too busy to do it, and it would happen some time in January.

Well now, Kellyanne Conway says it will take place next Wednesday. “I believe it was rescheduled for January 11, originally, and if the lawyers and the compliance officers feel like we’re ready, then we’ll stick to that date. It’s really up to them,” she told CNN last night. “But I know that I spoke to the president-elect today about press conference and I know that’s the current plan.”

You’ll notice that she gave herself an excuse if it doesn’t end up happening, by claiming that the decision is up to “the lawyers and the compliance officers” and not Trump himself. Personally, I’d be shocked if this press conference ever happens. The idea that Donald Trump will voluntarily answer questions about his finances is almost preposterous. He’ll find some other excuse — it’s so close to the inauguration, we’re so busy! — and just hope that everyone forgets about it, which they well might.

But let’s assume for the moment that there actually will be such a press conference, on January 11 or at some other time. Here are some questions that those fortunate enough to be called on might consider asking the president-elect: