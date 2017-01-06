The Daily 202: Donald Trump isolates himself by living in a state of denial on Russia

THE BIG IDEA: As the nation’s top spies brief Donald Trump today on how they concluded that Russia interfered in the election, the president-elect continues to isolate himself. From the truth. From intellectually-honest members of his own party on Capitol Hill. Even from the western alliance.

There are few indications that the meeting will prompt Trump to reverse himself after two months of steadfast denials in the face of mounting evidence.

TRUMP VS. REALITY:

If a married couple is fighting at home and they look outside and see that a guy in an ice cream truck is trying to abduct their child, they don’t keep arguing. There is nothing possibly important enough to keep arguing about when your child is in danger. Or at least there shouldn’t be.

The guy in the metaphorical ice cream truck is Vladimir Putin. The husband is a Republican, and the wife is a Democrat. The kids are the American people.

-- Trump has been trying to muddy the water, to make the hacking into a political story instead of treating it as a cyber-attack on the United States – despite a bipartisan consensus among serious and thoughtful people that this was the case.

Sources who have studied the intelligence say there is essentially incontrovertible evidence that Russia was behind the hacks, that they were authorized at the highest levels of the Kremlin and that the goal was to sow deep distrust while also undermining Hillary Clinton.

-- American intelligence agencies even intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials celebrated and congratulated themselves on the outcome, which they saw as a geopolitical win for Moscow. The Post’s Adam Entous and Greg Miller scooped last night: “The ebullient reaction among high-ranking Russian officials — including some who U.S. officials believe had knowledge of the country’s cyber campaign — contributed to the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Moscow’s efforts were aimed at least in part at helping Trump win the White House,” Adam and Greg report. “Other key pieces of information gathered by U.S. spy agencies include the identification of ‘actors’ involved in delivering stolen Democratic emails to the WikiLeaks website, and disparities in the levels of effort Russian intelligence entities devoted to penetrating and exploiting sensitive information stored on Democratic and Republican campaign networks.” This information appears in a classified document, which is over 50 pages, that was delivered to President Obama yesterday.