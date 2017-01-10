Newsvine

Happily BLUE in Ohio

About As far as I'm concerned, the LEFT is always RIGHT. Articles: 15 Seeds: 989 Comments: 41090 Since: Nov 2008

D.C. dress boutique owner: 'There's never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Happily BLUE in Ohio View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

So, how are inauguration plans going? People Magazine interviewed retail workers and dress shop owners and it’s bad news for popular vote loser Donald Trump: his inauguration ceremony appears to be as unpopular as he is:

“We have not gotten a huge influx of traffic specifically related to shopping for inaugural dresses,” Anastasia Thomas, an employee at Betsy Fisher, a D.C. women’s wear shop, said.

In fact, Peter Marx, owner of Saks Jandel, a D.C. area boutique, told PEOPLE that there have been fewer people seeking inaugural gowns.

“There’s never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years,” Marx told PEOPLE.

“Never ever has it been less for the inaugural.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor