D.C. dress boutique owner: 'There's never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years'

So, how are inauguration plans going? People Magazine interviewed retail workers and dress shop owners and it’s bad news for popular vote loser Donald Trump: his inauguration ceremony appears to be as unpopular as he is:

“We have not gotten a huge influx of traffic specifically related to shopping for inaugural dresses,” Anastasia Thomas, an employee at Betsy Fisher, a D.C. women’s wear shop, said.

In fact, Peter Marx, owner of Saks Jandel, a D.C. area boutique, told PEOPLE that there have been fewer people seeking inaugural gowns.

“There’s never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years,” Marx told PEOPLE.

“Never ever has it been less for the inaugural.”