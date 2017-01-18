Newsvine

Trump: 'We have some big enemies out there'

President-elect Donald Trump is expressing concern about what he has heard during his intelligence briefings on global threats.

"I've had a lot of briefings that are very … I don't want to say 'scary,' because I'll solve the problems," he said in an interview with Axios.

"But … we have some big enemies out there in this country and we have some very big enemies — very big and, in some cases, strong enemies."

He also talked about the importance of making the right decisions while in office.

