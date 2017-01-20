Trump Supporters Share Their Regrets On Social Media, Now It's Viral

As Donald Trump’s inauguration gets closer, many Trump supporters are having second thoughts.

However, it’s not just because they voted a racist into office.

In fact, there are so many other reasons that they regret giving the orange man this absolute power. In fact, many former Trump supporter are taking to social media to share their regrets. Most are using some variation of the name “Trumpgrets”, and they are now trending because of Trump’s twitter rampages, recent disturbing allegations and corruption concerns.