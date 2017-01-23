White House Officials Admit That Trump LIED About Writing His Own Inaugural Address

Donald Trump has been bragging about his inaugural address all week, and even claimed that he wrote it himself. Today, Trump’s own White House admitted he lied.

Earlier this week, Trump posted a staged photo of himself with pen and paper in hand “writing” the divisive and negative inaugural address that is now known as the worst in American history.

And CNN reported that “Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself.”

Trump delivered the speech on Friday, portraying America as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where inner cities are full of crime and criminals, and the citizenry suffers in great poverty while our military is crippled, all of which are complete lies.

And now the negative reviews of Trump’s speech are bruising Trump’s fragile ego so much that he allowed the White House to confirm that he didn’t write it himself.

The blame is now on Trump’s white supremacist chief adviser, Steve Bannon, and adviser Stephen Miller.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Much of the speech was written by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, two of Mr. Trump’s top advisers, a White House official said.

“I don’t think we’ve had a speech like that since Andrew Jackson came to the White House,” said Mr. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor. “It’s got a deep, deep root of patriotism.”

So Trump is literally starting his presidency with a lie, which shows the country and the world what kind of a president he will be.

One has to wonder if Trump actually contributed anything to that speech, or if he just let others do his job for him like he is going to do over the next four years.

Let’s be honest. There was nothing patriotic about that speech. It was a depressing and divisive speech that hurt America’s image around the world.

It was a pathetic inaugural address delivered in front of an equally pathetic inauguration audience that will go down in history as a horribly pathetic moment, which, hopefully, we can live long enough to put behind us in four years when we have a chance to oust Trump and put someone in office who will fix the disastrous mess he and the Republican Congress will cause.