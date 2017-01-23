This professor predicted Trump would win the election. Now he predicts how Trump's presidency will end.

"Prediction professor" Allan Lichtman has correctly named the winner of every presidential election since 1984, and now he's willing to hazard a guess about how a presidency will end. "There's a very good chance that Donald Trump could face impeachment," Lichtman told CNN's Erin Burnett on Erin Burnett OutFront on Wednesday.

A presidential historian at American University in Washington, Lichtman has his own system for determining the outcome of the presidential election based on true or false statements. As for Trump's impeachment, there is no data other than Lichtman's own hunch. "First of all, throughout his life [Trump] has played fast and loose with the law," Lichtman explained. "He has run an illegal charity in New York state. He has made an illegal campaign contribution through that charity. He has used the charity to settle personal business debts. He faces a [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] lawsuit."

Burnett points out that Republicans hold both the Senate and the House, making the process of an impeachment seem a whole lot trickier to pull off. Lichtman, though, isn't convinced that will be a hindrance, as he explains below.