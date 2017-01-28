Rubio wants to let guns onto D.C. streets. Why not let them into the Capitol? - The Washington Post

Sen. Marco Rubio has a well-deserved reputation for being a windbag who huffs and puffs but never quite blows anything down. The Florida Republican is relentless, however, when it comes to throwing his weight against the District. Nothing like beating up on someone who can’t fight back.

Toward that end, Rubio has reintroduced the Second Amendment Enforcement Act, a bill aimed at gutting the city’s tough gun-registration requirements, which a federal judge upheld.

Rubio’s bill went nowhere when introduced in 2015. But with a Republican-controlled Congress, and a president who has a concealed-carry permit and a National Rifle Association endorsement, Rubio might finally get a win.