8 Conservative Values Republicans Can No Longer Claim After Falling In Line Behind Trump

Sorry, Republicans – Your Shaky Moral High Ground Has Been Destroyed Altogether

Republicans have long since held a core of dearly and fiercely beloved set of central conservative “beliefs” that they trot out in defense of their positions.

Republicans are fiscally conservative! Republicans are pro-Israel! They’re pro-life! They’re pro-business and pro-economics and they are pro-family and pro-Jesus and, by God, they are the party of Lincoln!

Of course, liberals see through much of it. After all, history, facts, statistics and scripture disprove many of those dearly-held beliefs. Still, I would say most of us on the left never doubted that those who vote Republican at least believe they vote for those values. Misinformed? Yes. But intentionally malicious? Probably not. After all, the Republican Party has always been the party of spin. And low-information voters get taken in by buzzwords such as “pro-whatever.” They sound good, and the GOP politicians say them so strenuously and so often, after all.

But with the rise of Donald Trump to the White House, even the most uninformed Republican voter can no longer claim these beliefs. They can no longer justify their votes with their “pro-whatever” beliefs. Conservative voters (finally) elected a leader who openly spits on all the things the GOP pretends to stand for – and, in doing so, stripped themselves of their moral covering…no matter how thin and transparent that covering was, before.