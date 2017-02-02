Trump's campaign paid his own companies $12.8 million: report | TheHill

President Trump's campaign paid his own companies $12.8 million during election season, Politico reported Wednesday.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, $2 million went directly to Trump Tower's corporation in rent and utility payments for serving as the campaign's headquarters, along with some payroll.

Trump has said he plans to keep his 2020 campaign staff at the office during his presidency, which means more money will likely flow from Trump's campaign to his company over the course of the next four years.

TAG air, which operates Trump's private plane, received the most money from Trump's campaign. The $12.8 million includes costs associated with office supplies, security, and Trump-owned offices and hotels.

The campaign reported paying Trump International Hotel in Washington about $37,000 for facility rental, catering and lodging, according to FEC data, which shows total payments to Trump hotels of more than $400,000. Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, took in $435,000 from the campaign for facility rental, catering and lodging. Trump's golf courses collected $398,000 for the same services.