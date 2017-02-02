Trump vows to 'destroy' law banning political activity by churches

WASHINGTON — President Trump vowed on Thursday (Feb 2) to overturn a law restricting political speech by churches, a potentially huge victory for the religious right and a gesture to his political base.

Mr Trump said his administration would “totally destroy” the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits churches from engaging in political activity at the risk of losing their tax-exempt status.

Repealing the law would require approval by Congress. Certain tax-exempt organizations — in this case, churches — are not allowed to openly endorse or campaign for political candidates. If they do, under existing law, they risk losing the benefits of their tax-exempt status.