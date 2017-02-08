Travel ban hearing: fiery judges put lawyers on their heels - CNNPolitics.com

"Has the government pointed to any evidence connecting these countries with terrorism," asked asked Judge Michelle Friedland.

"The district court's decision overrides the President's national security judgment about the level of risk and we've been talking about the level of risk that's acceptable," suggested Flentje.

"Are you arguing then that the President's decision in that regard is unreviewable (by a court)?" Friedland fired back.

Flentje's pregnant pause was eventually followed by a tentative "yes," in response.