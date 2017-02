tRUMP supporters are grasping at straws in their attempts to support his unconstitutional immigration policy. The rationale pictured here is just one of those foolish, irrational examples. Let's be honest: the folks who support this ban are xenophobic and their comments demonstrate ignorance.

The link below is for those readers who actually want to learn something, rather than to spew hatred.

I'm certain there will many who refuse to read it. They prefer hatred over thinking.