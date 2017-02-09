Trump is trying to compare himself to Andrew Jackson. Wrong Andrew. - The Washington Post

Egged on by his top political adviser, Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump is touting an analogy between his populist administration and that of Andrew Jackson, who was first elected in 1828 as the tribune of Appalachian backwoodsmen — and whose portrait now hangs significantly in the Oval Office.

They’ve got the wrong Andrew. The past White House occupant Trump most closely resembles is the 17th president, Andrew Johnson, who served briefly as Abraham Lincoln’s vice president before Lincoln’s assassination in April 1865 — then ruled turbulently, barely staving off impeachment, over the next three years and 11 months.

As it happens, ostentatious admiration for Jackson is the first point of similarity between Trump and Johnson — though the latter, a Scotch-Irishman of humble origins who rose to represent Jackson’s home state, Tennessee, in the Senate, came by his more honestly.