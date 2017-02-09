Legal Experts: Conway Violated Ethics Rules in TV Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand - ABC News

Multiple legal experts and former White House officials say that Kellyanne Conway's TV endorsement of the Ivanka Trump brand violated ethics rules governing executive branch employees.

Conway, counselor to the president, made the remarks on Fox News Thursday morning, responding to the recent decision by Nordstrom to remove the Ivanka Trump brand from its shelves.

"This is just a wonderful line. I own some of it, I fully -- I'm going to give a free commercial here," Conway said. "Go buy it today, everybody, you can find it online."

Former White House ethics officials and other legal experts said Conway's endorsement appears to be a clear-cut violation of an ethics regulation barring executive branch employees from endorsing products and using their public office for the private gain of "friends."

Kathleen Clark, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis and a member of the D.C. Bar Rules of Professional Conduct Review Committee, told ABC News the conduct "broke the law."

"It is accurate to say that she broke the law. It’s not a criminal law. It’s a regulation," Clark said, adding that the action would normally prompt some type of "employment discipline" within the White House.