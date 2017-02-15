House panel votes against requesting Trump's tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday rejected a Democratic push to ask for President Trump's tax returns.

The amendment, offered by Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) to the panel's oversight plan, was voted down on a party-line vote.

Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) sent committee chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) a letter earlier this month asking him to request the returns from Treasury so that the committee could review them in a closed meeting and consider whether they should be made public.

The chairmen of the Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee and Joint Committee on Taxation can request tax returns from Treasury under federal tax law.

Brady on Monday told reporters he would not request the returns, saying that the committee wouldn't weaken taxpayers' privacy rights.