They Call This Democracy? Elected Republicans Refuse to Meet With Constituents

A new trend among elected Republicans is a refusal to be accountable to their constituents. Since the last election, we have seen this from:
- Republicans Refuse To Meet With Their Constituents As Obamacare Repeal Backlash Grows
- Republicans on the run: VA residents furious after GOP Congresswoman no-shows at town hall event
- Republican Tim Walberg is hiding from and lying to his constituents, refuses to meet with them
- Republican congressman sneaks out of meeting swarmed by hundreds of protesters
- Ted Cruz Refused to Meet with Constituents, Barred Access to Offices
- Roskam among Republicans on tightrope with constituents over Trump
- Republican Congressman Dave Reichert Is Hiding from His Constituents
- ‘Shame, shame!’: GOP aides booed at Georgia constituent meeting after refusing to take questions
- GOP Congressman Hides From Crowd Seeking Answers About Obamacare Repeal (VIDEO)
- Chaffetz actually skipped the meeting, says ethics watchdog he lambasted
- Mitch McConnell Flees Outraged Constituents At Airport Only To Find 400 More At Home – Video
- Hundreds of people showed up for a town hall with California's Rep. Tom McClintock, and things got intense (He left the meeting)
- Congresswoman won't set up Town Hall Meeting So Grassroots is doing it
It is difficult to understand why people vote for the GOP, which refuses accountability at all levels.