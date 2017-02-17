Several White House staffers were dismissed Thursday morning after failing FBI background checks, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Some of the aides were "walked out of the building by security" on Wednesday after not passing the SF86, a Questionnaire for National Security Positions for security clearance.
White House dismisses 6 over failed background checks
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:23 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment