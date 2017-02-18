A university takes on one of its own, alumna Kellyanne Conway

The University of Pennsylvania’s president has no comment about one of the Ivy League school’s most famous alumni, President Trump. Virginia Tech’s president has no comment about one of its most famous alumni, White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

The president of Trinity Washington University, though, has had plenty to say about one of its graduates. “Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trinity Class of 1989, has played a large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetrated by the Trump Administration’s war on immigrants among many other issues,” Patricia McGuire wrote recently.