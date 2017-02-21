First In His Class? He Didn't Even Make The Dean's List.

If you ask Donald Trump, he’s “like, a really smart person” and has “very good genes.” He attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, which Trump describes as “super genius stuff.” Trump attended Wharton as an undergraduate student. He wasn’t in Wharton’s prestigious MBA program, though you may be mistaken from his bluster to believe he was.

Trump always brings up Wharton when his intellectual credibility is questioned, and for obvious reasons, it often is. “I went to the Wharton School of Finance, I got very good marks, I was a good student, it’s the best business school in the world,” Trump told CNN in 2004. “Let me tell you; I’m a really smart guy. I was a really good student at the best school in the country,” Trump said in March 2011, as he was questioning President Obama’s academic record. “I heard [Obama] was a terrible student, terrible.”

To protect their brand, Wharton isn’t as keen to talk about Donald Trump. Though, over 1,000 people affiliated with Wharton, including faculty, graduates and current student, signed onto an open letter to Trump, “You Do Not Represent Us,” which reads, in part:

We, proud students, alumni, and faculty of Wharton, are outraged that an affiliation with our school is being used to legitimize prejudice and intolerance … we express our unequivocal stance against the xenophobia, sexism, racism, and other forms of bigotry that you have actively and implicitly endorsed in your campaign.

Throughout the 1970’s and 80’s, various publications, including the New York Times, cited Trump as graduating “first in his class.” This claim made its way into many magazines and books. Surely, Trump, who devours all media about himself, was aware of this claim. He never challenged it, though did occasional refuse to respond for clarification.