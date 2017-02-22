The voters aren't with Trump

While Republicans hold the White House and majorities in both houses of Congress, one cannot overstate how tenuous their grip on power is. President Trump, to his dismay, is a popular-vote loser who got into office with less than 46 percent of the vote against a weakened candidate, even with the help of Russian disinformation and propaganda efforts. His polling has not improved.

In the latest Gallup poll, his approval rating clocks in at 41 percent, with 53 percent disapproval. The NBC News-Survey Monkey poll shows 43 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 54 percent disapprove. Even worse, his agenda fails to attract support.