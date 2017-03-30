North Carolina lawmakers vote to repeal law restricting bathroom use for transgender people

Lawmakers in North Carolina gave the first key approval to an agreement repealing and replacing a costly and highly criticized law that restricts which public restrooms transgender people can use, sending it to another legislative chamber on Thursday morning for a vote on whether that policy will remain in place.

The compromise was announced late Wednesday by the state’s top Republican lawmakers, who have long supported the so-called “bathroom bill,” and endorsed by the state’s Democratic governor, who has been a staunch opponent of that measure. But the deal, which includes a three-year ban on local governments enacting nondiscrimination ordinances, was quickly pilloried by gay rights groups who argued that the compromise falls short, and it was still not clear whether this agreement would get the support needed to pass Thursday before a deadline the NCAA has set demanding changes.