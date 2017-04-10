Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight

Not giving up a seat on an overbooked flight led to an upsetting scene on a United Airlines flight on Sunday night.

Several passengers on United flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, captured video as a man was dragged off the plane by authorities after he apparently refused to leave.

Audra Bridges posted a 31-second clip of the incident on Facebook, which showed three men in black shirts and black baseball caps yanking a middle-aged man out of a seat. The men dragged him down the aisle, while someone screaming could be heard in the background.

Everyone was shocked and appalled," Bridges told the Courier-Journal. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."