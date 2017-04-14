CNN Just Hid In Bushes To Take A Photo Of Trump He Doesn't Want You To See

It’s clear that Trump isn’t planning to do ANY work at all this weekend since he left his whole team behind in Washington

84 days into his presidency, Donald Trump has no major legislative accomplishments. He was forced to kill his own “Trumpcare” repeal and replace bill. His racist and discriminatory Islamophobic travel bans have died in court.

All he’s actually succeeded in doing is spend $20 million in taxpayer dollars to go golfing. But still, we hear nothing from silence from Republican who howled with rage every time President Obama took a day off. Trump pretends to stand for the American worker, but his actions show that he’s nothing but a spoiled brat who has the nerve to provoke a rogue regime with nuclear weapons on Thursday and leave his staff to deal with the consequences on Friday.