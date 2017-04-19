Newsvine

Happily BLUE in Ohio

About As far as I'm concerned, the LEFT is always RIGHT. Articles: 44 Seeds: 1045 Comments: 43343 Since: Nov 2008

Bill O'Reilly's Fox News career comes to a swift end amid growing sexual harassment claims

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Happily BLUE in Ohio View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Fox News on Wednesday ended its association with Bill O’Reilly, the combative TV host and commentator who has ruled cable-news ratings for nearly two decades and was the signature figure in the network’s rise as a powerful political player.

The conservative-leaning host’s downfall was swift and steep, set in motion less than three weeks ago by revelations of a string of sexual harassment complaints against him. The questions about his conduct represented yet another black eye to Fox, which had dealt with a sexual harassment scandal involving its co-founder and then-chairman Roger Ailes, just last summer.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor