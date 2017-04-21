More Evidence That tRUMP Is Losing It

As if tRUMP doesn't sound crazy enough on any given day, this week there are more signs he is losing it. Do we have another GOP president with Alzheimer's Syndrome? People close to Ronald Reagan covered for him and propped him up in the presidency far too long. We deserve better than that deceit.

"Beginning on Monday morning, Donald Trump was involved in a bizarre incident in which he took a hat from a kid, autographed it, and flung it into the crowd instead of handing it back to him. The kids yelled out to try to correct his strange behavior, but instead he responded by doing the same thing to another kid’s hat. This was in the same timeframe in which he couldn’t remember to put his hand over his heart during the National Anthem and had to be visibly nudged by his wife."

"Monday evening, Trump had unwittingly revealed during a Fox News interview that he didn’t know the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, the one he’s been threatening to blow up for the past week. He also revealed that he believes thirty-two year old Kim Jong-Un is the same guy who’s been in power since the nineties. Trump doesn’t know that Kim and his late father Kim-Jong Il are two different people."

"As it turns out, he traveled to a political rally today in Wisconsin, the home state of Speaker Paul Ryan. The two Republicans don’t always get along, but they know each other quite well. And yet Trump kept referring to Paul Ryan as “Ron” during his speech today. On their own, any one of these incidents could be seen as a mere gaffe, an absent moment. But strung together, they paint a picture of a man who’s become mentally vacant."

"Trump made the remark today during his joint press conference with the Italian Prime Minister. Trump tried to draw ties between himself and Italy by referring to the late Pavarotti as “a friend of mine, a great friend of mine.” From the context it’s clear Trump thinks Pavarotti is still alive. So he was either pretending to be friends with the singer, or he’s honestly forgotten that a friend of his died ten years ago. From his recent antics, either scenario is equally believable."

"Throw in the incident last week Trump he claimed that he had launched Tomahawk missiles into Iraq instead of Syria, and didn’t seem to understand his mistake after the interviewer pointed it out, and it establishes a clear pattern. Donald Trump’s mental lapses are rapidly worsening by the day."

