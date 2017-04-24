AP Repeatedly Busts Trump For Lying In Interview On First 100 Days

In a interview with the Associated Press that was published over the weekend, President Donald Trump refused to condemn WikiLeaks and repeatedly contradicted himself.

Speaking to Trump from the Oval Office, AP asked the president to reflect on his first 100 days in office.

On foreign policy, Trump recalled that he had "one of the best chemistries" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and he took credit for NATO's fight against terrorism.

Trump, however, argued that people should not hold him to the promises he made in his 100-day plan, and then falsely claimed that he had gone above and beyond the plan by selecting Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.