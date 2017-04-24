President Donald Trump played up his accomplishments in his first 100 days, while simultaneously downplaying the significance of the milepost, in a lengthy interview with the Associated Press.
"I've done more than any other president in the first 100 days, and I think the first 100 days is an artificial barrier, " Trump told AP White House Correspondent Julie Pace. Trump stretched the truth about his accomplishments as president so far throughout the April 21 interview.
Here are those claims, fact-checked.
Fact-checking Trump's AP interview about his first 100 days
