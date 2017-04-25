Master "Negotiator" Trump Just Caved On His Wall, Deal Failed

It appears that Trump doesn’t have the support he needs on Capitol Hill, much of his political capital having been already squandered on previous defeats. Not a single politician from the border states are in favor of constructing the wall.The increasingly unpopular Republicans in Congress cannot afford to take the blame for a government shutdown, having already been humiliated by their inability to pass an Obamacare replacement bill earlier this year.

The increasingly unpopular Republicans in Congress cannot afford to take the blame for a government shutdown, having already been humiliated by their inability to pass an Obamacare replacement bill earlier this year.