Seth Meyers Uses Trump's Words Against Him In Fiery Takedown

President Donald Trump may be proud of the fact that he’s signed 30 executive orders in his first 100 days in office, but Seth Meyers isn’t having any of it.

The “Late Night” host presented multiple examples of Trump previously criticizing President Barack Obama for signing executive orders during his two terms as president.

Trump has signed more executive orders in his first 100 days in office than any other president since World War II. Obama, on the other hand, had signed 19 during the same time period. According to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Trump is on track to sign an average of 96 executive orders a year, which is about three times as much as Obama.

“It is at this point like a law of physics: For every Trump action, there’s an equal and opposite Trump clip,” Meyers said on his Wednesday show.

Check out the takedown in the clip above.

(In the linked article)