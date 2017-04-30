Rural Georgia Trump Voters Wanted Obamacare GONE, But They Just Received The WORST POSSIBLE News!

Donald Trump won the election by championing the causes of America’s rural voters, thinking that their lifestyle will return to that of a bygone era. The promises the Republicans have made about coal and manufacturing jobs coming back is a political fiction designed to get votes.

Trump’s “rural voter” has been sold an illusion, that they don’t have to change to meet the times, but that things will turn out alright regardless. A recent article in The New Republic It’s Time For A Bluexit detailed that the most heavily federally subsidized states voted for Trump, while the states that send out more in federal tax than they receive back in federal benefits voted for Hillary.

Trump voters constantly whine about a bloated federal government that is keeping them down, making it impossible for them to realize their dreams, while the truth is – it’s the rednecks of America who are its welfare queens.

It comes as little surprise that Trump voters in Georgia are now terrified at the prospect of losing their Obamacare, having suddenly realized that “Trumpcare” will adversely affect their lives.