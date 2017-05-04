When is it okay to say the president might be nuts?

On Saturday, President Trump gave an angry, rambling speech to his supporters in which he obsessed over perceived enemies in the media and elsewhere. Recently he insisted he won’t “stand by anything” in his accusations about alleged wiretapping by President Barack Obama, yet argued that his case has been “proven very strongly.” (In reality, the entire national security community has rejected it, as have the chairmen and ranking minority-party members of House and Senate committees.) He said of President Andrew Jackson:

I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart. And he was really angry that — he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, “There’s no reason for this.” People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War — if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?